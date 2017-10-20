WATCH: Gutfeld Hilariously Spoofs a Rachel Maddow 'Exclusive' on Russia

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle brought her mother in the studio to lecture President Donald Trump and ask him to do a better job.

Ruhle said on her show Thursday it was "take-your-parents-to-work day" and introduced her mother, Louise Ruhle, as one of the "suburban, white women" who elected Trump to the White House.

Ruhle asked her mother what her message to Trump is.

"I did vote for you," she said to the camera. "I'm disappointed in the job you're doing. I know you didn't prepare. You aren't ready for all the things that come down your way. But, please, work a little bit harder. Listen to all the women around you and do a better job. There's always tomorrow."

On "Outnumbered Overtime" today, Capri Cafaro said it was "obviously a stunt" to attract eyeballs, but Ruhle and her mother did want to make a point about Trump voters being disappointed with his administration thus far.

She said doing it this way, however, seemed unprofessional, and she noted there are better ways to reflect that some Trump supporters are unhappy.

Tammy Bruce said it came off as "desperate," as Trump's critics never attack him from a legitimate policy-based point of view.

"It's personal for them. And that's what creates a bad dynamic," Bruce said. "It's not helpful for the country."

