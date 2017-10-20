MSNBC's O'Donnell Claims Kelly 'Dehumanized' Rep. Wilson Due to 'Segregated' Boston Upbringing

Martha MacCallum criticized MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell for bringing race and the 1950s segregation-related violence into the analysis of Gen. John Kelly's statements about Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.).

O'Donnell said Kelly was being intentionally racially divisive when he characterized Wilson as an "empty barrel" after she criticized President Trump's response to a fallen soldier.

"Talk about sweeping judgment," MacCallum said of O'Donnell, who alleged that Kelly's childhood in an Irish neighborhood in Boston, Mass. during the Civil Rights era led him to make the comment about Wilson.

"The absurdity of this argument would be funny if it was not so incredibly disrespectful," she said, calling the former "West Wing" writer/producer's monologue "completely off-base."

"How do you get away with that?" she asked.

O'Donnell said Kelly witnessed rocks being thrown at buses full of minority children and allegedly did not go to school with people "who looked like Congresswoman Wilson."

