Maria Bartiromo has an exclusive interview with President Donald Trump to discuss health care, tax reform and much more.

The interview will air in two parts, first on Sunday on "Sunday Morning Futures" on Fox News Channel at 10:00am ET and Monday on "Mornings With Maria" on Fox Business Network at 6:00am ET.

Bartiromo asked Trump about the tentative additional tax bracket to be featured in the plan.

Trump said he would rather not have another tax category, but said Speaker Paul Ryan's (R-Wis.) idea will be helpful if "for any reason I think the middle class is not being properly taken care of."

Trump also discussed the controversy surrounding Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) and the president's chief of staff, Gen. John Kelly.

He said Kelly was offended by the fact Wilson listened into Trump's condolence call with the family of Sgt. La David Johnson.

"He said to me: 'Sir, this is not acceptable'," Trump said.

