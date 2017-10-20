'Disgusting Person': Donald Trump Jr. Slams Rep. Frederica Wilson

After sitting down with the "Shark Tank" host and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, TMZ's Harvey Levin said today he believes Cuban will be a candidate.

"My sense is there is an extremely good chance Mark Cuban is going to run for president of the United States," said Levin, who sat down with Cuban for a revealing interview that will air Sunday on "OBJECTified."

In the interview, Levin said Cuban actually declared which party he will run in. Cuban has roots in the Republican Party, but was a vocal critic of Donald Trump during the campaign and supported Hillary Clinton.

Levin pressed Cuban on whether he'll be a candidate:

Levin: You sound like a candidate Cuban: I'm a concerned American citizen. Levin: Well, so am I, but I'm not a candidate. Cuban: I wouldn't run unless I have solutions. If I have solutions, then I have something to offer. If I don't, you won't see me anywhere near being a politician.

