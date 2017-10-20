Huckabee: 'Pathetic' Goodell 'Acted Like Parent Telling Players to Eat Their Vegetables'

Former Seattle Seahawks long snapper Clint Gresham explained why he chose to support NFL players who kneel during the anthem as a white man.

Gresham, who also played defensive end, said it is his "duty as a Christian to take a stand... against racism."

He said that it is incorrect to assume that because players are wealthy, that they do not have causes to support.

Gresham said that he understands why veterans and their families have a problem with players using the anthem as a time for demonstration.

But, he said that in the same way it is hard to lose someone to war, it is difficult to lose a loved one who has been killed by law enforcement.

"It's not the country's fault," he said. "Our soldiers didn't fight and die in other countries to allow systemic racism."

