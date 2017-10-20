"A military dictatorship - that appears to be what the White House thinks the United States is" @erinburnett https://t.co/g42PPENL6G — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) October 20, 2017

CNN anchor Erin Burnett said President Trump's administration "appears to think" the United States "is a military dictatorship."

Burnett said that Press Secretary Sarah Sanders is illustrating that claim by admonishing journalists for questioning Gen. John Kelly.

"It is appropriate to question the general," Burnett said.

Burnett said Trump has a history of Tweeting remarks that appear to undermine or question other four-star generals.

He once said that Deputy CENTCOM commander Gen. John Allen "failed badly in the fight against ISIS" and that he has "never been a fan of Colin Powell."

Trump ripped Powell for participating in what he called the "disaster" of a hunt for Weapons of Mass Destruction in Iraq.

"There's that hypocrisy," Burnett said.

"Kelly is calling out a congresswoman for doing what his own boss did," she added.

Burnett said that, as Wilson took credit for funding a new FBI office in Miramar, Fla., Trump "bragged about" his role in building a Vietnam War memorial near New York City's South Ferry terminal.

