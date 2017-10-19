In her newest Final Thoughts commentary, Tomi Lahren takes on Florida Democrat Frederica Wilson, who criticized President Trump's condolence call to the family of a fallen Green Beret...

Instead of focusing on the service and sacrifice of U.S. Army Sgt. La David Johnson and his family, the anti-Trump media have turned the whole ordeal into another baseless and ridiculous attack on our president. Sad.

Sgt. Johnson was killed in an ambush earlier this month in Niger.

But instead of honoring Sgt. Johnson for his life, legacy and love of country, the left is focusing on- no obsessing over - an overheard speaker-phone conversation. Yeah, welcome to mainstream media headline news in 2017.

It all started when Florida Democratic Congresswoman Frederica Wilson overheard President Trump’s call to Sgt. Johnson’s widow. Now, she admits she didn’t hear the entire phone call but that didn’t stop her from peddling her account to CNN. CNN- imagine that. I guess for CNN, an overheard partial speaker phone call recollection is enough to go on- so long as the core of the news is bashing President Trump-of course.

Now get this, President Trump is accused of politicizing the soldier's death. Are you kidding me? That would be Congresswoman Wilson, who politicized it. She wants to be the center of attention so badly and knows if she goes on an anti-Trump tirade the mainstream media will give her air time and sadly, she was right. She is a few more senseless rants away from becoming the new crazy Congresswoman Maxine Waters.

Why do you seem to only sound the national alarm about the United States military when it suits your anti-Trump narrative?

Same question goes to the rest of those in Hollywood, in Congress, in the media.

You all didn’t care when President Obama, Susan Rice and Hillary Clinton lied to the families of our Benghazi warriors- telling them the terror attack was because of a YouTube video- a total lie.

Why didn’t you speak out then? Furthermore, most of you have spent the last month or more insisting the National Anthem and American flag don’t mean much. You’ve helped these whiny NFL kneelers on a social justice pedestal for disrespecting the military, our veterans and our country but are now concerned and enraged by Trump’s tone on an overheard speaker phone call? Get a grip.

Our President loves and respects the military. That’s why he called Myeshia Johnson. The fact some are twisting this into another attack on the president is sick and wrong.

Johnson family, thank you for the service and sacrifice of U.S. Army Sgt Johnson, may he rest in peace.

Those are my final thoughts. From LA, God bless and take care.

