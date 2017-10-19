Trump: I Have Proof Democrat Fabricated What I Said to Gold Star Widow

This week, we got our first look at prototypes for President Donald Trump's proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Six companies are building eight prototypes on the San Diego border to present to the Department of Homeland Security. The deadline for completion is October 26.

Four of the prototypes will be made of concrete while the other four will be made of alternate materials. All of the models will be between 18 to 30 feet high and 30 feet long.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that at least five prototypes have already gone up.

BORDER WALL prototypes underway! pic.twitter.com/arFNO80zmO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2017

William La Jeunesse reported on "America's Newsroom" that Homeland Security officials will evaluate how difficult it would be to scale, tunnel under or saw through the wall prototypes. He said they will also evaluate if sensors will alert Border Patrol agents if somebody is trying to breach the wall.

"Why? Because border agents will tell you, whether it's a fence or a wall - call it what you want - only buys you time. Every wall can be breached," La Jeunesse said. "You need roads and agents able to get to any point along the border within a few minutes to deter or apprehend."

He said they will also have to factor in the cost and what type of wall will be most effective in different locations and environments.

"What works best in the desert - say concrete - won't work in the canyons where you have the flash floods and you need the steel bollards in the bottom, so agents can see through," La Jeunesse said.

Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) toured the area earlier this week, sharing photos of the prototypes.

