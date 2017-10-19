Crowd breaks out into chants of 'FOUR MORE YEARS' as Obama takes the stage to campaign for Phil Murphy in NJ. pic.twitter.com/hPkwSJcDjT — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 19, 2017

NJ Dem Gov. Candidate Challenges Trump: End DACA and We Might Become a Sanctuary State

NJ Gov. Candidate Sends Dem a Box of Calculators to Help Find 'True Cost' of Campaign Promises

Dem Accused of Comparing Trump to '20s Germany' Wins NJ Gov Primary

The crowd at a rally for New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy (D-Monmouth) began chanting "four more years" as former President Barack Obama urged them to get out the vote.

Obama joined Murphy at a rally in Newark ahead of November's election.

Obama smiled as the crowd chanted at him, saying that he will "refer you to both the Constitution and to Michelle Obama to explain why that will not happen."

The former president urged the crowd to "move New Jersey forward" and "send a message... to the world" by electing Murphy and his running mate, State Assemblywoman Sheila Oliver (D-East Orange).

He also took time to criticize his successor, saying that the "politics we see now, we thought we put that to bed."

"That's folks looking 50 years back. It's the 21st Century, not the 19th Century, come on," Obama said.

Murphy, a millionaire former Goldman Sachs executive, served as Obama's ambassador to Germany.

He and Oliver face current Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno (R-Monmouth Beach) and her running mate, Mayor Carlos Rendo (R-Woodcliff Lake).

Murphy was also joined by several Democratic congresspeople and the Brick City's mayor, Ras Baraka (D).

'It Stuns Me': Kelly Blasts Congresswoman for Listening to 'Sacred' Call Between Trump and Widow

'The Five' Rips 'Shameful' Rep. Wilson For Claiming 'Gen. Kelly Just Wants to Keep His Job'