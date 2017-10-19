College Halloween Costume Guide Says No Indian Headdresses, But Ridiculing Trump Is Fine

Schools Phase Out Valedictorian Title Citing 'Unhealthy Competition'

A Massachusetts elementary school canceled its Halloween events and is celebrating "Black and Orange Spirit Day" instead.

The principal of Boyden Elementary School sent a letter to parents informing them that the annual Halloween costume parade was canceled amid concerns over inclusivity and safety.

"The costume parade is out of our ordinary routine and can be difficult for many students. Also, the parade is not inclusive of all the students, and it is our goal each and every day to ensure all student’s individual differences are respected," the letter read in part.

On Friday, October 20, the school will have a Halloween party after school hours. But October 31 will be a "spirit day," on which students can wear the colors black or orange, but not costumes.

Some parents are not happy about the changes to the Halloween festivities.

"We have numerous events at the school that are not 'all inclusive,' so if you cancel one event, you have to cancel them all," parent Julie Rowre told Fox 25.

“Put a costume on. Parade down the street. Let them have their little time,” another parent told CBS Boston. “Why do you have to turn it into something political?”

"I think it's a lot of political correctness," a local resident said. "I think it's a shame because Halloween is the funnest day of the year - next to Christmas - for children."

Watch the "Fox & Friends" report above, and see the local story below.

High School Displays American Flag on the Ground for Free Speech Lesson

Student Group Says USC's White Horse Mascot Is a Racist Symbol

College: Normal-Sized Seats Are a Microaggression