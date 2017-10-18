Trump: Ask Gen. Kelly if Obama Called Him After Son Died in Afghanistan

President Donald Trump hit back against a Democratic congresswoman's claim that he made an insensitive comment to the widow of a slain soldier.

Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson said she was in the car with the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson when Trump called to offer his condolences.

"Basically he said, 'Well, I guess he knew what he signed up for, but I guess it still hurt,'" Rep. Frederica Wilson told "CNN Tonight with Don Lemon" Tuesday.

"Everyone knows when you go to war you could possibly not come back alive, but you don't remind a grieving widow of that. That is so insensitive. So insensitive," the Florida congresswoman commented, who said she was with the family and heard the call on speakerphone.

"Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad!" the president tweeted Wednesday morning.

Johnson was killed in combat in Niger on Oct. 4, and his casket received a military salute as it was returned to Miami on Tuesday.

President Trump sparked controversy earlier this week when he claimed former presidents had not always called the families of soliders killed.

He later said he could only speak for himself, but said people could ask White House Chief of Staff John Kelly whether former President Obama called him when his son was killed in Afghanistan.

