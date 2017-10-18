Trump on Phone Call With Gold Star Widow: 'I Did Not Say What The Congresswoman Said'

Trump: I Have Proof Democrat Fabricated What I Said to Gold Star Widow

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) ripped President Trump's "foolishness and shenanigans," but stopped short of confirming that he would oppose the New Yorker in 2020.

McAuliffe, a longtime ally of Bill and Hillary Clinton, was asked about his 2020 prospects, but punted the question to University of Virginia political scientist Larry Sabato.

"Yes. That's a one-word answer," Sabato said of McAuliffe, who co-chaired President Clinton's 1996 campaign.

MSNBC anchor Chris Jansing later pressed McAuliffe to answer for himself.

But, McAuliffe instead pointed out that he was the first governor in decades to break the trend of seeing the opposing party of the sitting president win the Richmond governor's mansion.

"Things are going great in Virginia," McAuliffe said, adding that all counties, especially those in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Neck, have seen a decrease in unemployment.

He said his first task before considering a 2020 run would be to ensure that his deputy, Ralph Northam (D-Accomac), beats challenger Ed Gillespie (R-Alexandria) next month to replace him.

McAuliffe said he was forced to veto 130 "socially divisive" bills that were "anti-women and anti-environment" and warned that Gillespie, a former RNC chairman, would sign them.

Northam leads Gillespie by seven points in the latest Fox News Poll.

Sanders Rips Dem Rep for Calling Slain Soldier Incident 'Trump's Benghazi'

'I'm Gonna Stand': Country Singer Pat Garrett Writes Song in Wake of NFL Protests