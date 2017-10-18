Tomi Lahren: NFL Will Pay for Anthem Protests as Fans Tune Out

Jesse Watters compared the National Football League to the United Nations, after commissioner Roger Goodell met with owners and players.

"The NFL is like the UN. They have a lot of meetings, but nothing ever gets accomplished," Watters said.

Goodell met with owners at league headquarters in Manhattan, N.Y. to discuss the national anthem protests.

He said in a press conference afterward that he wants all players to stand for the anthem, but will not force them to do so.

"He's botched this," Watters said, adding that the league should've nipped the problem when it arose in the form of Colin Kaepernick's demonstrations.

He said the NFL has a history of fumbling controversies, mentioning that of former Baltimore Ravens back Ray Rice, who was videotaped assaulting his now-wife in a New Jersey elevator.

Watch more above.

