Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) accused President Trump and Congressional Republicans of intentionally sabotaging American health care and "causing chaos" for its citizens.

“The President and Republicans in Washington are doing everything in their power to sabotage our health insurance markets and cause chaos for Pennsylvania families, seniors, and people with preexisting conditions," Wolf said.

"President Trump is actively working to undermine the market and cause rate increases," he said. "Pennsylvanians deserve better from Washington. Time and again, my administration has made clear the consequences of Washington health care sabotage."

Trump recently decided to put an end to "CSR" cost-sharing reduction payments that helped subsidize some of the rate hikes states have seen under ObamaCare.

The CSRs were previously deemed unconstitutional because they originated from the Obama White House, with District of Columbia Judge Rosemary Collyer calling for the payments to stop.

Collyer said Congress should be the source of such appropriations, according to The Federalist.

However, late Tuesday, Sens. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) and Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) composed a bill that would extend the payments for two more years, if passed..

Pittsburgh businessman Paul Mango (R), one of the Republicans running to oppose Wolf in 2018 said the governor has "done nothing to fix health insurance" in the Commonwealth, the Harrisburg Patriot-News reported.

Recently, the other top Republican running in next year's primary, State Sen. Scott Wagner (R-York) also ripped ObamaCare and met with former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

Wagner, the founder and president of a waste management company in York and Cumberland Counties, said at the time he planned to "take out the trash in Pennsylvania" in 2018.

