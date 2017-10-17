Laura Ingraham: 'Constant Demonization Is Getting Tiresome on Both Sides'

Country star Dierks Bentley discussed his new song, honoring Arizona's Granite Mountain Hotshots.

In 2013, 19 of the 20 members of the renowned corps died fighting a wildfire in Yarnell, near Phoenix.

Bentley's new tune, "Hold The Light," will be featured in the upcoming film "Only the Brave," which tells the story of the tragedy.

At a recent show, Bentley brought surviving firefighter Brendan McDonough on stage.

Bentley said his song and the film is the right way to honor the fallen Hotshots.

He told Dana Perino he helped raise $500,000 for the families of the fallen firefighters.

"This movie's so powerful, I've seen it five times," he said of "Only the Brave."

"[It's] a lot to take in," he said.

In the wake of the Las Vegas massacre, Bentley said he spent four hours in the hospital playing guitar for the doctors and patients.

