A country music artist released a new song this month supporting those NFL fans and players who continue to stand for the "Star-Spangled Banner" while others kneel.

Pat Garrett told eastern Pennsylvania's WFMZ-69 News that the national anthem protests led him to write "I'm Gonna Stand."

Garrett, who also runs a radio station, amphitheater and sheepskin store in Strausstown, Pa., outside Pottsville, said players "have a right to do whatever they please. This is America."

But, Garrett told WFMZ that when the national anthem is played, "I'm gonna stand. And, that's what this song is about." He added that the players too should do the same.

Anchor Rob Vaughn added that Garrett still believes a majority of professional football players are "great guys."

Previously, Garrett performed his tune "I'm Voting Donald For President," during the 2016 election season.

He told the station he spoke to a crowd at Knoebel's Grove amusement park in Northumberland County, Pa. about the candidate, and was taken aback by the businessman's widespread support.

A decade ago, he also wrote "Moose-Shootin' Mama" in homage to then-vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin (R-Alaska).

Just over a week ago, Garrett released "I'm Gonna Stand" on Facebook, and reportedly saw the song rise to the Top-20 iTunes downloads in its genre for this week.

Photo: AP Photo/The Republican-Herald, Jacqueline Dormer