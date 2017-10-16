Dolly Parton's Racy Emmys Moment

Tomi Lahren: 'No Doubt' NBC Covered Up Weinstein Story

Dolly Parton reacted this morning to the Donald Trump-bashing at the Emmys by her onstage partners Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

Parton was noticeably uncomfortable at the awards show last month when her "9 to 5" co-stars made a pointed criticism of Trump.

"In [9 to 5], we refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot. And in 2017, we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot," Tomlin and Fonda declared to the audience, a clear jab at the president.

Parton, who did not join in the Trump-bashing, said on "Fox & Friends" today that she views herself as an entertainer and doesn't like to mix in her political opinions.

She pointed out that many of her fans actually criticized her for not speaking up in defense of Trump at that moment.

"I didn't know what to say. I'll always just go to a boob joke if all else fails," she joked.

Parton said she was "nervous" beforehand knowing Fonda and Tomlin planned to address Trump, but decided it was best to stay out of it.

The legendary Tennessean singer-songwriter said she's used to staying out of political arguments because her dad was a Republican and her mom was a Democrat.

Watch the full interview above.

Jimmy Kimmel Says He Doesn't Mind Losing GOP Viewers

'Desperately Sad': Steyn Sounds Off on Hollywood Liberals at Emmys

Judge Jeanine on Hollywood Hypocrisy: 'Centuries-Old Rules of Women Sleeping for a Job'