Officer Rescues Disabled Woman in California Wildfire

Geraldo Rivera: Anything Trump Does Construed in 'Most Wicked, Negative Way Possible'

Judge Jeanine Pirro called out the "hypocrisy" of Hollywood "social justice warriors" in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein fiasco.

"Another intersection of crime, money, power, and the Democrat party," the judge remarked on "Justice" Saturday night.

Disgraced film producer Weinstein was accused last week of sexually assaulting or raping over two dozen women over the last three decades. Many of the women worked for him.

Weinstein, a hardcore Democrat, gave almost $50,000 to Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign as well as tens of thousands to the Clinton Foundation.

Hollywood has been "steeped in hypocrisy for decades," Judge Jeanine said, adding that she was skeptical of many actors' claims they knew nothing of Weinstein's alleged crimes.

"As the curtain goes up on the casting couch, aka the casting bed, the town that glorifies violence, murder, and rape is the same town where centuries-old rules of women sleeping for a job is kept quiet," Pirro said.

Double Amputee Marine Vet Runs 31 Races in 31 Days to Support Wounded Vets

Steve Bannon: Lawmakers Looking for a 'Brutus' to Metaphorically Take Down 'Julius Caesar' Mitch McConnell