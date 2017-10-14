Geraldo Rivera: Anything Trump Does Construed in 'Most Wicked, Negative Way Possible'

Dan Bongino slammed former president Obama's Iran deal, accusing Iran of violating the spirit of the agreement.

"Someone should tell the Iranians that there's an actual Iran deal," the former Secret Service agent and NYPD officer joked to "Fox & Friends" Saturday.

"If the spirit of the so-called Iran deal, which was really the Obama deal, is to stop or slow down the development of nuclear technology for the Iranians, then why are the Iranians out there seeking dual-use technology and developing ballistic missiles delivery systems to potentially deliver a nuclear weapon?"

Iran has been accused of violating the United Nations resolution restricting its ballistic missile and nuclear program.

The former law enforcement officer also criticized the Obama cash payouts to the nation, which revitalized its economy.

"You probably shouldn't deliver pallets of cash to a regime whose motto is like, 'Death to America.'"

Those defending Iran deal are only doing so to defend Obama, Bongino said, calling the deal a "total farce."

"They want to maintain this veneer of foreign policy credibility on the Obama side to make people believe that Democrats have something to stand on," he concluded.

