Steve Bannon declared war on the GOP establishment Saturday.

“There’s a time and season for everything and right now it’s a season of war against a GOP establishment,” Bannon said at the Values Voters Summit in Washington, D.C.

The Breitbart executive chairman targeted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in particular, warning him that "the donors are not happy. They've all left you."

"Now Mitch I don't know if you're watching ... but if I can take a little riff on Plutarch and Shakespeare up on Capitol Hill because I've been getting calls," Bannon said to the crowd of religious conservatives. "It's like before the Ides of March. The only question is, and this is just analogy or metaphor ... they're just looking to find out who's going to be Brutus to your Julius Caesar."

Bannon pointed to the Alabama runoff Senate race, where former judge Roy Moore snagged a victory over sitting senator Luther Strange. Strange, endorsed by President Trump and supported by Mitch McConnell's super PACs raised millions more in campaign funds than Moore.

"Money doesn’t matter anymore,” Bannon remarked. Moore's victory is proof of the power of grassroots campaigning and the conservative populist movement, he explained.

"This is a test of wills," he said of the Alabama race, adding that it "determined down there who is more powerful, the money of the corporatist or the muscle of the people."

The former White House chief strategist said he is planning to challenge all Republican senators up for reelection in 2018 except Ted Cruz of Texas.

