Sheriff David Clarke lambasted Hillary Clinton for her response to the Harvey Weinstein scandal, calling her hypocritical in her remarks.

"She doesn't care about those women," the former sheriff of Milwaukee County, Wisconsin told "Fox & Friends" on Saturday.

"Her politics matters more to her, the reputation of her husband, to prop him up in the White House for her future political endeavors was more important to her than these victims."

Hillary Clinton compared President Trump to disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, whom over two dozen women accused of rape or sexual misconduct.

When asked about her husband Bill Clinton's accusers, though, Hillary dismissed the claims as already litigated and "clearly in the past."

"She trashed the reputation of those victims," Clarke said, adding that he thinks "Crooked Hillary" is a fitting nickname.

"She's morally bankrupt. Her ethics elevator has no bottom floor, and she will do whatever she has to do to protect herself, her image, and her reputation."

Women's groups should come out against Clinton in the wake of this scandal, Clarke continued.

After the Weinstein scandal broke, Clinton took five days to come out against the film producer, who gave almost $50,000 to her presidential campaign

