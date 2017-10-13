Plante: Paterno 'Lynched' By Media for Not Speaking Up, What About Those Silent on Weinstein

Liberty University President Rev. Jerry Falwell Jr. said President Trump needs to coin a new term for his adversaries, "fake Republicans."

Falwell and Rev. Robert Jeffress said that many members of the GOP are either obstructing or slow-walking Trump's, and thereby the people's, agenda.

"He needs to coin a new term, 'Fake Republicans'," Falwell said.

"We don't really have a majority in the Senate."

Sean Hannity said some of the members of that list could include Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, Bob Corker of Tennessee and John McCain of Arizona.

Falwell said the fact Trump chose his Lynchburg, Va. college as his first graduation speech, rather than the traditional Notre Dame, showed that he took the Christian conservative cause seriously.

"I think it's a sign that he understands that we're under a full assault from the left [on conservative Christian] values," he said.

