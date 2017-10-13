Tomi Lahren on the Weinstein Scandal: Hollywood Liberals Are Anti-Trump, Not Pro-Woman

Gingrich: 'Iran Has Been Our Mortal Enemy'

A liberal arts college in eastern Pennsylvania cut its backup quarterback after he knelt during the national anthem.

Albright College in Reading cut Gyree Durante from its team after he took a knee during the Star-Spangled Banner, according the Philadelphia Inquirer.

According to the paper, the school promised consequences if players took actions different than those made in a special agreement.

The team's "leadership council" decided that the squad would take a knee during the pregame coin toss, but stand for the national anthem.

After Durante knelt, the Division III Lions went on to lose to Delaware Valley University, from nearby Doylestown, by 41-6.

Durante's name was wiped from the team roster and a college spokesperson said in a statement obtained by ESPN that the Norristown, Pa. native was dismissed for his actions.

The player's father, Ronnell, said Gyree is now experiencing a "hostile environment."

"They've already pitted players against him... It's a small campus so you can feel it in the air," he told ESPN.

His mother told the network that Gyree is a "strong kid" and remains in good spirits: "He's officially a grown man. He made this decision completely on his own."

According to the Inquirer, Gyree Durante knelt in protest against social injustice and racism.

Trump at Values Voter Summit: We're Saying 'Merry Christmas' Again

Gen. Keane: This Is the End of Obama 'Appeasement Policy' Toward Iran