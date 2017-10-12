Trump to Hannity: NFL Players 'Cannot Disrespect Our Country, Our Flag or Our Anthem'

Tucker Rips Hollywood, NBC, NY Prosecutor Over Weinstein Scandal

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said President Donald Trump is frustrated by how the press covers his administration.

"It is astounding to me how much is misreported," Kelly said during a press briefing on Thursday. "I will give you the benefit of the doubt that you are operating off of contacts, leaks, whatever you call them."

However, he said he would offer them one piece of advice: "Develop some better sources."

He said Trump has also been frustrated by Congress and the slow pace of passing legislation.

"Our government is designed to be slow, and it is," Kelly said, noting that Trump is a businessman and a man of action.

"In his view, the solutions are obvious, whether it's tax cuts, tax reform, health care, infrastructure programs, strengthening our military," Kelly said. "To him, these all seem like obvious things that need to be done to protect the American people."

Watch more above.

Trump: 'Frankly Disgusting' That Media Can Report 'Whatever They Want to Write'

Kurtz: NBC's Decision to Spike Bombshell Harvey Weinstein Story Is 'Inexplicable'

Kellyanne Conway: Hillary Clinton Is a Hypocrite on Women's Empowerment

Farmer Who Plowed Pro-Anthem Message Into Field: Our Flag, Country Should Be Honored