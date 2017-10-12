'I'm Going to Take His A** Apart': Rep. Maxine Waters Blasts Ben Carson

WATCH: Maxine Waters Turns Comedian Dick Gregory's Eulogy into Anti-Trump Speech

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) engaged in a heated back-and-forth with Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson over President Trump and Puerto Rico.

Carson, testifying before Waters' House Financial Services Committee, was challenged on Trump's assertion that Puerto Rico's infrastructure was a wreck before Hurricane Maria decimated it last month.

"Puerto Rico survived the Hurricanes, now a financial crisis looms largely of their own making, says Sharyl Attkisson. A total lack of accountability say the Governor. Electric and all infrastructure was disaster before hurricanes. Congress to decide how much to spend," Trump tweeted. "We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever!"

"Puerto Rico survived the Hurricanes, now a financial crisis looms largely of their own making." says Sharyl Attkisson. A total lack of..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2017

...accountability say the Governor. Electric and all infrastructure was disaster before hurricanes. Congress to decide how much to spend.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2017

...We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2017

"Trump threatened to abandon Puerto Rico's recovery efforts," Waters said, proceeding to read from Trump's tweets.

"Do you agree with the president?" Waters asked.

"Puerto Rico is a very important territory and...," Carson began to answer.

"I'm not talking about that," Waters interjected. "What I'm talking about [are] these tweets... Do you agree with the president."

Carson said he has no intention of "abandoning" Puerto Rico.

"So you don't agree with the president?" Waters asked again.

"There is no question that there have been a lot of difficulties in Puerto Rico," Carson said.

"OK. I'm glad to hear you don't agree with the president," Waters responded.

Previously, Waters threatened to "take [Carson's] a** apart" if he doesn't meet her standards for the secretaryship he holds.

WATCH: Tucker Responds to Maxine Waters Calling 'TCT' Racist

NJ Dem Gov. Candidate Challenges Trump: End DACA and We Might Become a Sanctuary State