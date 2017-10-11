Kurtz: NBC's Decision to Spike Bombshell Harvey Weinstein Story Is 'Inexplicable'

Kennedy reacted to rapper Eminem's expletive-laced message to fans of his who support President Trump.

"Any fan of mine who's a supporter of his - I'm drawing, in the sand, a line. You're either for- or against-, and if you can't decide who you like more... I'll do it for you with this: F*** you," Eminem said.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers III, added that he "love[s] the military [but] we f****ing hate Trump."

Kennedy said Eminem's rap reminded her of "Eddie Murphy doing his impression of Fat Elvis on SNL from the 80s."

"I always think that's a bad idea," the former MTV V-J said. "I'm always surprised when I see actors that do that. [Music and art] is supposed to be escapism."

She remarked that it would be interesting to see the Michigan native Eminem face off against fellow Michigander and possible Republican senate candidate Kid Rock.

