Acting ICE Director Thomas Homan slammed California's new "sanctuary state" policy, saying the state is working "backwards."

"Sanctuary cities don't want to fund a border wall to keep illegal aliens out, but they want to fund sanctuary cities to keep illegal aliens in," Homan said on "America's Newsroom."

"The border wall is a good tool," the ICE director said. "We have proven it worked. Why would we not want to do it?"

California Governor Jerry Brown disagreed, claiming his bill "does not prevent or prohibit Immigration and Customs Enforcement or the Department of Homeland Security from doing their own work in any way."

"He ought to read his bill," the ICE chief said.

The California bill orders local law enforcement not to ask any immigration questions, not to detain criminals for ICE, and not to inform federal authorities about when the person is released.

Homan assured federal laws would be enforced regardless, condemning "sanctuary" policies as attacks on the respect for law that America was founded on.

"To enter this country illegally is a crime. We can't forget that," Homan said. "That's a message that has been lost in the last decade."

