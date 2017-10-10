Hannity: 'Beyond Shameful' for Left to Continue to Politicize Las Vegas Massacre

Sean Hannity will be joined Wednesday night by President Donald Trump for an exclusive interview.

Airing at 9:00pm ET on "Hannity," the sit-down will take place in front of a large audience at the Air National Guard base in Harrisburg, Pa., where Trump is scheduled to speak that evening.

The interview will cover all of the major topics making news, along with the president's push for tax reform and his new 70-point immigration plan.

Hannity was scheduled to sit down with the president last week in West Virginia, but plans were changed after the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Tune in Wednesday at 9:00pm ET for the big interview and check out Sean's chat with Laura Ingraham below. Laura's new show," The Ingraham Angle," premieres Monday, October 30 at 10:00pm ET!

