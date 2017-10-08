Mia Love Blasts Michelle Obama's 'Hypocritical' Identity Politics: Democrats Recruited a White Male to Take My Seat

National Football League popularity plunged dismally this month after players, coaches, and owners across the league protested the national anthem.

The NFL is now the least popular among top professional or college sports.

In the month of September positive ratings sank from 57 percent to 44 percent. Unfavorable ratings are at 40 percent.

Among a general sample of registered voters, September showed a drop in favorable ratings from 57 to 44 percent according to the Winston Poll from the Winston Group.

Unfavorable ratings went from 23 to 40 percent.

One important demographic, men ages 34-54 showed a more dramatic increase in disenchantment with the NFL.

That group went from 73 percent favorable and 19 percent unfavorable to 42 percent favorable and 47 percent unfavorable.

