A widow whose husband and two youngest children were killed by an illegal immigrant is fighting to see stricter punishment for the killer, who got only two years in prison.

Courtney Hacking's husband Peter, 4-year-old daughter Ellie and 22-month-old son Grayson died instantly when an illegal immigrant without a driver's license drove head on into their car on March 31, 2016.

Margarito Quintero-Rosales pleaded guilty last week and was sentenced to two years.

"How do you look at someone and say 'You killed 3 people, two years is all?'" Hacking said, saying she feels the justice system failed her.

"To me, being illegal in this country was a crime on its own," she said.

"They commit a larger crime and they get a slap on the wrist and they get to go home."

The widow said she is afraid people will accuse her of being racist against Hispanics, but she said the pain of losing her family would be the same had it been a citizen who killed them.

"I want to see those law enforced and I want to see stricter punishment," she said of her goals.

Hacking's husband was an immigrant who came legally from England.

Hacking says she gets her strength these days from her four sons, all she has left of her family.

