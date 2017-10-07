Military Vets Volunteer to Rebuild Homes Destroyed by Hurricane Harvey

Widow Slams Two-Year Sentence For Illegal Immigrant Who Killed Husband, Two Children

Rep. Mia Love (R-UT) lambasted Michelle Obama for her charge that people do not trust politics because the GOP is "all men, all white."

"I don't know if she noticed, but I am not white and I am not a male," the Utah congresswoman said on "Fox & Friends" Saturday.

Obama said she noticed the difference particularly when she attended State of the Union addresses and had a view of both sides of the House of Representatives.

"Physically, there’s a difference in color, in the tone. Because one side: all men, all white. On the other side: some women, some people of color," the former first lady said Tuesday at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women in Philadelphia.

"I look at that and I go no wonder, no wonder we struggle, no wonder people don't trust politics."

Love called Obama's comment "incredibly ironic and hypocritical."

Nancy Pelosi in 2016 recruited a white male Democrat, Doug Owens, to take out Love, the only black, female Republican in Congress, Love reminded.

"This is the way that Democrats try and win elections instead of winning on the policies that actually help the American people and unite us," she stated. "This is absolutely divisive language."

"I don't fit in a box," Love said. "I am a wife. I'm a mother. I'm a Utahan. I am a black Republican who cares about America and cares about all people."

Love said she will continue undeterred with "positive, unifying language."

Tomi Lahren: I'm So Sick of Celebs, Elitists Looking Down on Gun Owners

Schools Phase Out Valedictorian Title Citing 'Unhealthy Competition'