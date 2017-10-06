Tomi Lahren: I'm So Sick of Celebs, Elitists Looking Down on Gun Owners

In his opening monologue tonight, Sean Hannity called out the left for immediately pushing for gun control following the Las Vegas massacre, and he said it's time for the country to come together.

"Democrats, celebrities, liberals in the mainstream media, they continue to politicize this tragedy," Hannity said. "Beyond shameful. Because this is not what America is all about."

He said what America is actually all about was exemplified just an hour before Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest festival, as the crowd sang "God Bless America" along with country stars Big & Rich.

He said those people weren't singing in unison as Republicans or Democrats, liberals or conservatives, but as Americans.

"It didn't matter to the shooter who they voted for. He wasn't asking for ID cards. He wanted dead Americans, he wanted to shatter lives," Hannity said.

He said people should learn from those concert attendees, and he said that starts with respecting our country, flag, military and first responders.

He people can also learn from the Las Vegas victim who stood for the president and first lady at the hospital even though he was shot it the leg, because he "wanted to show them respect."

"He wasn't playing politics. He was focused on healing and unity," Hannity said. "And those that continue to divide this country, they should listen to the stories of just some of the heroes from the Vegas shooting."

"Maybe the lesson from Vegas and this tragedy will be that this country needs to come together."

