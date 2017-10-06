Tomi Lahren: I'm So Sick of Celebs, Elitists Looking Down on Gun Owners

Authorities Looking for 'Mystery Woman' Seen With Las Vegas Gunman

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein will reportedly be suspended from his film company pending an internal probe into multiple sexual harassment claims.

This comes after The New York Times reported Thursday that Weinstein has reached at least eight legal settlements with women over alleged harassment.

In the wake of these allegations, a video is making the rounds, showing former First Lady Michelle Obama praising Weinstein as a "wonderful human being" and a "good friend" at a student film symposium in 2013.

"I want to start by thanking Harvey Weinstein for organizing this amazing day," Obama said at the Careers in Film Symposium at the White House. "This is possible because of Harvey. He is a wonderful human being, a good friend and just a powerhouse."

"And the fact that he and his team took the time to make this happen for all of you should say something not about me or about this place, but about you," she continued.

Weinsten reportedly had a close relationship with the Obamas, visiting the White House 13 times between 2010 and 2014, according to visitor records.

Harvey Weinstein’s visits to the Obama White House -> pic.twitter.com/6aOd1zqpmd — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 5, 2017

The Obamas eldest daugher, Malia, was even an intern in the New York City office of The Weinstein Company before she began attending Harvard University.

Weinstein has won six Best Picture Oscars and produced a number of iconic films, including "Pulp Fiction," "Good Will Hunting" and the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Watch Michelle Obama's 2013 remarks below.

Dana Loesch: Monsters Exist and Millions of Americans Want to Protect Themselves

Nancy Sinatra: 'Murderous Members of NRA Should Face Firing Squad'

Las Vegas Attack Victim Who Stood for Trumps: 'I Just Wanted to Show Them Respect'

'You'll Find Out': Trump Again Teases About a 'Calm Before the Storm'