Judge Jeanine Pirro believes that gunman Stephen Paddock must have had help in committing the Las Vegas massacre.

On "Fox & Friends" this morning, Judge Jeanine said she doesn't believe that Paddock spent years stockpiling weapons and plotting and no one noticed.

"Look, there are always telltales," she said, pointing to the level of detail and precision in the attack. "He had help. There's no question in my mind. ... This is not just one guy. This is too vast for one guy."

She noted that investigators have said they are looking for a "mystery woman" who was seen with Paddock in the days before the attack.

She said they could use that information to try and convince Paddock's longtime girlfriend, Marilou Danley, to give up any information that she might be withholding.

"Cut the ties, baby. We got somebody here we need to know more about," she said.

Watch more above.

