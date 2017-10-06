Tomi Lahren: I'm So Sick of Celebs, Elitists Looking Down on Gun Owners

Authorities Looking for 'Mystery Woman' Seen With Las Vegas Gunman

Following the mass shooting in Las Vegas, many Democratic lawmakers and Hollywood actors are pushing for new gun control measures.

On "The Five," former Utah Congressman Jason Chaffetz said most Americans don't want the government infringing on their Second Amendment rights.

"There's almost as many guns as people in the United States. I happen to own five of them. I am a member of the NRA. And nobody's going to come and take my guns away," Chaffetz said. "And the good people who are law-abiding citizens have a constitutional right to have them."

He acknowledged, however, that there are measures that could be taken to help prevent mass shootings, such as keeping a national database of potential gun owners who have mental health issues.

"There are a lot of things that we can do that wouldn't have necessarily solved Las Vegas, but there is common ground," Chaffetz said.

He said the problem is that people are so polarized on the gun control issue that they can't come together on that common ground.

"Congress is involved. And as Will Rogers once said, the opposite of progress is Congress. So it's probably not going to happen."

Watch more above.

Dana Loesch: Monsters Exist and Millions of Americans Want to Protect Themselves

Nancy Sinatra: 'Murderous Members of NRA Should Face Firing Squad'

Las Vegas Attack Victim Who Stood for Trumps: 'I Just Wanted to Show Them Respect'

'You'll Find Out': Trump Again Teases About a 'Calm Before the Storm'