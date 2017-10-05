Nancy Sinatra: 'Murderous Members of NRA Should Face Firing Squad'

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders ripped the mainstream media during her daily briefing.

Reacting to questions about the latest news story the White House rejected - that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called President Trump a "moron" - Sanders accused the press of "presenting opinions as news."

"I think that the the president has a great frustration with the fact that a lot of times you have inaccurate information that's being presented as factual," she said. "A lot of times you have opinions that are presented as news and they're not."

"We see a problem with any stories that are inaccurate or untruthful being presented to the American people as facts," she said.

