White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders ripped the mainstream media during her daily briefing.
Reacting to questions about the latest news story the White House rejected - that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called President Trump a "moron" - Sanders accused the press of "presenting opinions as news."
"I think that the the president has a great frustration with the fact that a lot of times you have inaccurate information that's being presented as factual," she said. "A lot of times you have opinions that are presented as news and they're not."
.@PressSec shares @POTUS opinion on "fake news": pic.twitter.com/iojvp1n1W3
— Fox News (@FoxNews) October 5, 2017
"We see a problem with any stories that are inaccurate or untruthful being presented to the American people as facts," she said.
