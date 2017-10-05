Gillian Turner: Any Sec'y of State Would Be Fired for Calling President a 'Moron'

Performer Nancy Sinatra tweeted Thursday that the "murderous members of the NRA" should be executed by a firing squad.

The "You Only Live Twice" singer tweeted the message in response to another man's tweet declaring the "burden of proof" in the Las Vegas massacre should be placed on the Virginia-based gun rights advocacy group.

However, a few hours later, her initial tweet was deleted.

Dear @NancySinatra there are 5 million NRA members Explain why

they should be killed. ALL Recent Mass Shooters Were #Dems NOT @NRA Members pic.twitter.com/sUNtctdsO4 — Trad American Angel (@RightWingAngel) October 5, 2017

Sinatra, daughter of the late American icon Frank Sinatra, received harsh blowback from critics on Twitter and later replied that she "didn't say every" member of the NRA, just the "murderous ones."

I didn't say every one, I said the "murderous members of the NRA" — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) October 5, 2017

Hi @NancySinatra , before u have millions of innocents killed, can you explain to these people why they should die? https://t.co/t0GU41wvmJ — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 5, 2017

Conservative pundit Kurt Schlichter riffed on one of Mrs. Sinatra's famous song titles, saying that evidently "These Boots Were Made For Killing."

I guess her boots are made for killing… People like me, because we disagree politically. @askjillian https://t.co/PT5BSkdsej — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 5, 2017

Mrs. Sinatra is also not a fan of President Trump, whose son Donald Jr. blasted her remarks.

So she only wants 5,000,000 of 50,000,000 dead???

Left wing media: Nancy Sinatra saves millions of lives. https://t.co/tqaI7DC0It — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 5, 2017

"Not a chance," Mrs. Sinatra tweeted in all-caps earlier this year to a man who suspected Ol' Blue Eyes would have supported Trump despite his daughter's politics.

The elder Sinatra, who died in 1998, had a mixed political history.

He was famously pictured sitting with First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt and was a staunch supporter of the JFK-era Democratic Party, up until the time they ran Sen. George McGovern (D-S.D.) against Richard Nixon.

Mr. Sinatra later endorsed his friend and fellow actor, Ronald Reagan, donating millions to his 1980 campaign and organizing his inaugural ball.

