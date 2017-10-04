'This Is Deeply Disingenuous': Tucker Takes Rob Reiner to Task Over 'War With Russia' Claim

The Senate Intelligence Committee's ranking members updated the public today about their probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) said the investigation is continuing into whether there was collusion between the Trump campaign and Russians.

"The committee continues to look into all evidence to see if there was any hint of collusion. The issue of collusion is still open," he said.

Judge Andrew Napolitano said today that the press conference was a positive for President Trump, since the evidence of collusion remains to be seen.

"If there was evidence, we would know it," said Napolitano, adding that "partisans," like ranking Democrat Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), would have divulged the information by now.

"They'd be flying a freak flag on that. Are you kidding me? It'd be leaking all over the place," Harris Faulkner agreed.

He predicted President Trump will tweet that the press conference shows there is no "there there" when it comes to the Russia investigation.

The senior judicial analyst pointed out that special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation is focused on the collusion question and is "100 times broader" than the intelligence committee's probe.

