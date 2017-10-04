Former FLOTUS Michelle Obama: The root of all problems are "All white man". pic.twitter.com/RuhSxHu3Ov — Wired Sources (@WiredSources) October 4, 2017

Former First Lady Michelle Obama said that many people "don't trust politics" because the Republican Party is “all men, all white.”

Speaking about diversity at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women on Tuesday, Obama said it's important to bring in different people to get a broad range of perspectives on every issue.

She said the color and gender dichotomy in Congress was particularly noticeable when she attended State of the Union addresses.

"On one side of the room, it's literally gray and white. Literally, that's the color palette on one side of the room," Obama said. "On the other side of the room, there are yellows and blues and whites and greens. Physically, there’s a difference in color, in the tone. Because one side: all men, all white. On the other side: some women, some people of color.”

She said she would see that and think "no wonder people don’t trust politics."

"We’re not even noticing what these rooms look like," she said, adding that the problem of underrepresentation isn't limited to the political world.

"Until we are ready to fight for that - which means some people have to be willing to give up their seats to make room, or you need to be ready to add more seats - I think we're going to continue to struggle," she said.

