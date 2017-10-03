Tomi Lahren: Las Vegas Victims Were Americans, Not Democrats or Republicans

Martha MacCallum held a cable exclusive interview with Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) on "The Story."

MacCallum asked what Scalise thought of the fact shooter James Thomas Hodgkinson intentionally targeted Republicans on the ballfield that day.

"I don't think that anybody has a rationale or justification for carrying out that attack," he said. "Nobody in their right frame of mind should think like that."

He said that Congress should be a microcosm of the country, in that way, adding that politics should never be made "personal" and that Americans should be able to have civil disagreements over policy.

Asked about the Las Vegas shooting this week, and how Democrats have immediately called for gun control, Scalise said gun control legislation is "the wrong way to approach this."

Scalise said his experiences "fortified" his views on gun rights, but cautioned against politicizing a tragedy.

"First of all, you've got to recognize, when there's a tragedy like this, the first thing we should be thinking about is praying about the people who were injured," Scalise said.

"We shouldn't first be thinking about promoting our political agenda," he said.

He said that in contrast, attention is never paid to incidents where a civilian with a legally-obtained firearm prevents a mass casualty attack thanks to the right to bear arms.

Scalise also said that Congress has made strides in attending to mental health issues, which he said could also be the root of attacks like both the one that wounded him and the Las Vegas massacre.

The House Majority Whip made an emotional return to Capitol Hill last week.

Scalise was severely injured on June 14 when a gunman opened fire on a group of Republican lawmakers as they practiced for the annual Congressional Baseball Game at Eugene Simpson Field in the Washington suburb.

