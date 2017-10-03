Tomi Lahren: Las Vegas Victims Were Americans, Not Democrats or Republicans

A big fan of singer Jason Aldean described the moment a gunman opened fire on an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas.

On "The Daily Briefing," Shirley Pope told Dana Perino said she was close to the stage when the hail of gunshots started during Aldean's set.

"Everybody thought it was fireworks. He did too I'm sure. But he was able to see the people falling and I saw the panic on his face," she said.

At that point, Aldean and the band ran off the stage. Pope said she and many others dropped to the ground to take cover.

"The bullets were going really fast. It felt like they were fanning around," she added.

Pope said she and other concert-goers next to her agreed that they had to make a run for it and she was able to get away without being hit.

She recounted that she saw a deceased young woman who was wearing a cowboy hat and boots and a security guard who'd also been killed.

"It was very hard for me to see her," said Pope.

The shooting, the worst in U.S. history, left 59 people dead and more than 500 wounded

