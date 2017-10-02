'Maybe She Should Know What She's Talking About': Tucker Battles Dem Over Clinton's Las Vegas Reaction

Sean Hannity ripped Democrats and media personalities who pushed for stricter gun laws after a Nevada man opened fire and killed 59 people at a Las Vegas music festival.

Hannity said there was a rush to "politicize tragedy."

"Bodies weren't even in the morgue yet... none of this mattered to the left in this country," he said.

Several media personalities and guests pushed for stricter legislation in the wake of the shooting.

Former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton told MSNBC that the lax gun laws in Nevada were the "description of insanity."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said "thoughts and prayers are not enough," and Jeff Zeleny of CNN appeared to go out of his way to mention Trump supporters likely attending the concert due to its Country-Western genre.

Hannity called Zeleny's extraneous commentary "pretty twisted."

He said Democrats should focus on victims, adding that after domestic terrorist Timothy McVeigh killed several people in the Oklahoma City Bombing, President Clinton blamed talk radio and fertilizer.

