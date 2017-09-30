MONDAY: Fox News Channel Is Launching a New Daytime Lineup

A young college graduate was placed officially on a hate group list for a sole radio interview she did with the Family Research Council.

After her radio hit, Hannah Scherlacher, who works for Campus Reform, found she was on a hate group list complied by left-wing advocacy group the Southern Poverty Law Center.

"It's a memorandum to their supporters that I am the enemy," Scherlacher told "Fox & Friends" on Saturday.

"This time I was the target, but you know for millions of Americans this is their story too."

The SPLC has long labelled the Family Research Council a hate group.

Scherlacher said her interview was on socialism, but somehow she ended up on the LGBT hate list.

The left will do anything to dispose of conservatives' First Amendment rights, she remarked, calling SPLC "reckless and irresponsible" for targeting people this way.

"They're trying to silence me as for years they've been trying to silence conservatives. It's a bully tactic."

She noted that the violent anti-Trump group Antifa was notably absent from SPLC's hate group list.

