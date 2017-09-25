Bongino Goes Off on Actor Who Called Anthem a 'Scam'

NFL In London: Ravens, Jags Stand for 'God Save the Queen', Kneel for Anthem

'It's Disgusting': NFL Fans React to Anthem Protests

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva was the only player on his team to stand for the national anthem on Sunday. The rest of the team remained in the locker room as part of a league-wide protest.

Villanueva, a former Army Ranger, has said he understands protesting racial inequality in America, but disrespecting the flag and the people who serve our country isn't the most effective way to do so.

Many NFL fans were moved by Villanueva's decision to stand for the anthem, and now sales of his jersey have skyrocketed on the website Fanatics.com.

Villanueva's #78 jersey is now a top seller, alongside superstars like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Odell Beckham Jr.

Villanueva, who played college football at West Point, served three tours of duty in Afghanistan and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for Valor.

He has played in 35 games for the Steelers since 2015, and just signed a four-year, $24 million contract extension in July.

After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin appeared to take a swipe at Villanueva, saying he was "looking for 100 percent participation."

Watch more above.

'Kaepernick, Where Are You Playing Today?': Rob O'Neill Rips NFL Anthem Kneelers

'Shame on All of You': Judge Jeanine Blasts Goodell, Anti-Trump Players

Tomi Lahren Blasts Ellen for Banning 'Dangerous' Trump from Talk Show

Gingrich Slams 'Arrogant Young Millionaires' Who Feel Oppressed

NASCAR Owners Issue Stern Warning After NFL Players Kneel