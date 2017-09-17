Two police officers were shot in Oklahoma on Sunday while executing a search warrant, authorities said.

The officers, whose names were not released, were rushed to the hospital. Their conditions were not released, though one officer was reportedly in critical condition.

The shooting happened on US 81 in Chickasha, a town about 40 miles from Oklahoma City, as police tried to serve a search warrant. The suspect subsequently barricaded himself inside the home before surrendering to authorities several hours later.

