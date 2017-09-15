WATCH: St. Louis Protesters Vandalize Police Car After White Officer Acquitted of Murder

Daily Wire editor Ben Shapiro reacted to the unrest outside his UC-Berkeley speech this week, joking that those arrested by police were the "best that life has to offer."

"If the police hadn't been there, there would've been violence," he said.

Shapiro said that, until this point, Antifa believed that "they rule[d] the city" of Berkeley because no authority stopped them in past demonstrations.

He said there may have been Antifa members in his audience but that there was no violence inside the hall.

He credited the Berkeley police for doing their jobs effectively and for ruling that any masked attendees would be asked to unmask themselves.

Shapiro also commented on the Jemele Hill controversy, saying the ESPN host's labeling of President Trump as a white supremacist proves his longtime assertion that the network is "MSNBC with footballs."

