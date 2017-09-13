By: Nicole Darrah

Fifteen Marines from California’s Camp Pendleton have been taken to Southern California hospitals following a training exercise accident Wednesday morning.

A seafaring assault vehicle caught fire during a scheduled battalion training event on a beach at the base, Paul Gainey, spokesman for the Marine 1st Division said.

The Marines are being treated at local hospitals, according to Gainey. He didn’t elaborate on the injures, but said no one died during the incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Marines and their families as they receive medical care,” Gainey said in a statement, according to Fox 5 San Diego.

Officials are investigating the accident.

The incident comes more than a month after a training accident left one Marine dead at Camp Pendleton.

Lance Cpl. Cody J. Haley, 20, died after a tree fell on him during routine training. He was deployed with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in early 2016.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

