'Endless Stupid Political Nagging': Tucker Blasts ESPN After Anchor Calls Trump a 'White Supremacist'

Sarah Sanders Pressed on Whether Trump Will Back Primary Challengers to GOP Lawmakers

A former Vanderbilt professor who was targeted by the Southern Poverty Law Center as an apologist for white supremacists responded on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Dr. Carol Swain, who is black, said the SPLC objected to her positive review of a film that offered credence to the idea that white people have been subjected to racism.

"I'm not surprised," she said. "I saw they were engaging in mission creep and lost sight of their original purpose and started going after conservatives."

"They're a corrupt group that seeks to raise a lot of money," Tucker Carlson said. "A lot of media organizations take them seriously."

Swain said that anyone who criticizes the SPLC takes the risk of being called a "hater."

"They do nothing really for the poor," she said of their name.

Swain said that, prior to being targeted, she wrote two books critical of white nationalism.

Watch more above.

'He's Not a General': Rep. Luis Gutierrez Hits Back at 'Mean' John Kelly

Study Shows 91 Percent of Trump News Coverage Negative