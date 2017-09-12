Study Shows 91 Percent of Trump News Coverage Negative

ESPN Anchor Calls Trump 'White Supremacist', Rips Kid Rock for 'Pandering'

Illinois Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D) responded to Gen. John Kelly [Ret.], after the White House chief of staff dismissed the Chicagoan's first round of criticisms.

Gutierrez said Kelly, a retired four-star Marine general, is "a politician, OK, not a general."

"What could be more mean and more vicious than to say 'you've got six months to pack up...and leave the United States'," Gutierrez said.

"I don't see [him wearing] a uniform," Gutierrez told the Washington Post. "He's a politician who works for Donald Trump."

He said that the retired officer "did nothing" when Trump impugned Vietnam War veteran Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) last year, saying he preferred soldiers who "weren't captured."

Gutierrez previously called Kelly a "disgrace to the uniform" and a "hypocrite" for siding with "white supremacists enabling the president's actions" on DACA.

Kelly responded, saying "empty barrels make the most noise."

"[Congressmen] have the luxury of saying what they want as they do nothing and have almost no responsibility," Kelly, who served for decades and lost a son in Afghanistan, said.

Watch more on Gutierrez' initial criticism above.

Sarah Sanders Pressed on Whether Trump Will Back Primary Challengers to GOP Lawmakers

Ingraham: Republicans Will Have 'Hell to Pay' If They Fail on Tax Reform