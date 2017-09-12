Dan Bongino: 'Apparently, Condemning Irma Looters Makes You Racist'

Hillary Clinton's book about the 2016 election hits the shelves today.

In the book - which is titled "What Happened?" - Clinton claims she takes full responsibility for her stunning loss to Donald Trump. However, she also manages to blame everyone and everything from FBI Director James Comey to Russian hackers to Bernie Sanders to misogyny.

Jonathan Allen, one of the co-authors of the Clinton campaign tell-all "Shattered," said Clinton writes about taking responsibility and her weaknesses as a candidate, but the underlying theme of her book is that she lost the election primarily because of Comey and Vladimir Putin.

"Even when she's not saying it directly, you just go through page after page after page where it's always someone else's fault," Allen said.

He pointed out that she wrote about her private email server at length, but she concluded that "it was a dumb mistake, but a dumber scandal."

"There's a lot of self-exoneration," he said, adding that Clinton has never acknowledged that she simply lacked a message that resonated with voters.

"I think the American public was looking for a candidate who could say, 'This is what I'm going to do for you,'" Allen said. "She just didn't do that well."

